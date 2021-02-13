FINDLAY — The University of Findlay has released the names of area students who earned dean's list recognition for the fall 2020 semester. To earn this distinction, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students on the dean's list include: Noah Almanza, Hamler; Kendall Baker and Kobe Baker, Ney; Laney Balser, Hicksville; Jared Basinger, Paige Bellman, Grant Cassidy, Makena Doseck, Delaney Dotson, Kristine Johnson, Alexcia Justus, Paige Langhals, Carlee McCluer, Kayla Reynolds, Lauren Schroeder and Victoria Warnecke, Columbus Grove; Caitlin Bidlack, Courtney Daeger, Noah Fisher, Spencer Giesige, Aaliyah Hurtt, Alyssa McDonald, Katelyn Meyer, Colin Moats, London Moening, Ryan Mohr, Jaylyn Renollet, Kendall Satler, Amber Schliesser and Caroline Turner, Defiance; Kelsey Clemens, Brayden Kolb and Lane Kolb, Bryan; Fletcher Cook, Lauren Hill, Emma McMaster, Janet Miller, Marcus Miller, Kaylee Plummer, Joseph Reineck, Cameron Strahley and Brooke Weidenhamer, Paulding; Lynnsey Crouch, Jessica French and Alexandrea Sauber, Wauseon; Erica Edwards and Connor Krouse, Kalida; Jacob Ferrebee, Edgerton; Kennedy Hiltner, Kaitlynn Keller and Hope Snider, Continental; Ava Hoylman, Pettisville; Kayleigh Klir and Joshua Verhoff, Cloverdale; Ryan Kohout, Napoleon; Marissa Leader, Deshler; Jordyn Merriman, Cecil; Jordan Mudel and Blake Schuette, Antwerp; Seth Saylor, Payne;

