ADA — A host of area students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a grad point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.
Bryan — Lauren Chaney.
Columbus Grove — Taylor Ellerbrock, Brandon Grigsby, Trevor Suisinger, Sydney McCluer and Randy Zeller.
Defiance — Ireland Hoffman and Megan Meyer.
Delta — Alexander Lutheran.
Fayette — Jacob Hartman and Mackalyn Figgins.
Hicksville — Joshua Shaffer.
Leipsic — Isaac Inkrott and Emily Schroeder.
Liberty Center — Tyler Davis.
Montpelier — Zackary Van Dyke.
Napoleon — Madison Ashbaugh.
Ney — Chyanne Retcher.
Ottoville — Chelsey Boecker.
Pandora — Audrey Farthing, Catherine Doseck and Kayla Rieman.
Paulding — Ryan Bakle and William Deisler.
Swanton — Zachary Lenz.
