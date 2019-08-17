ADA — A host of area students made the dean's list for the spring semester at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must maintain a grad point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Bryan — Lauren Chaney.

Columbus Grove — Taylor Ellerbrock, Brandon Grigsby, Trevor Suisinger, Sydney McCluer and Randy Zeller.

Defiance — Ireland Hoffman and Megan Meyer.

Delta — Alexander Lutheran.

Fayette — Jacob Hartman and Mackalyn Figgins.

Hicksville — Joshua Shaffer.

Leipsic — Isaac Inkrott and Emily Schroeder.

Liberty Center — Tyler Davis.

Montpelier — Zackary Van Dyke.

Napoleon — Madison Ashbaugh.

Ney — Chyanne Retcher.

Ottoville — Chelsey Boecker.

Pandora — Audrey Farthing, Catherine Doseck and Kayla Rieman.

Paulding — Ryan Bakle and William Deisler.

Swanton — Zachary Lenz.

