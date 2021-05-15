ANGOLA — Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.

The following area students were among those to become members of the Order:

• Colleen Bell of West Unity, majoring in Biomedical Engineering

• Joshuah Braun of Edon, majoring in Computer Engineering

• Aaron Smith of Deshler, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

