ANGOLA — Thirty-four seniors in Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering & Technology were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
The following area students were among those to become members of the Order:
• Colleen Bell of West Unity, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Joshuah Braun of Edon, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Aaron Smith of Deshler, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
