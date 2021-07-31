YOUNGSTOWN — Local students achieved academic recognition for the spring 2021 semester at Youngstown State University.

Named to the president's list by earning a perfect 4.0 GPA for at least 12 semester hours of classes were: Dominic Schroeder, Continental, a biological science BaccMed track major; and Alexandra Ballow, Deshler, a mathematics major.

Recocgnized on the dean's list at YSU was Ryan Scherer, Wauseon, a pre law major.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments