FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring brass and strings recital.

Local students performing included:

• Emma McMaster of Paulding, performed “A Shot in the Dark” by Henri Mancini and “Where the Skies Are Blue” by The Lumineers on the guitar.

• Matthew Rupp of Archbold, performed “Tarantelle” by Harold L. Walters on the tuba.

• Jessica French of Wauseon, performed “Invocation” by Robert Starer on the trumpet.

• Kristine Johnson of Columbus Grove, performed “Scherzo Concertante” by Vaclav Nelhybel on the French horn.

