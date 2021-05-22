FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently performed in a spring brass and strings recital.
Local students performing included:
• Emma McMaster of Paulding, performed “A Shot in the Dark” by Henri Mancini and “Where the Skies Are Blue” by The Lumineers on the guitar.
• Matthew Rupp of Archbold, performed “Tarantelle” by Harold L. Walters on the tuba.
• Jessica French of Wauseon, performed “Invocation” by Robert Starer on the trumpet.
• Kristine Johnson of Columbus Grove, performed “Scherzo Concertante” by Vaclav Nelhybel on the French horn.
