ASHLAND — Area students, Cameron Short of Archbold and Jennifer Stahl of Gover Hill, participated in the Alexander Hamilton Society at Ashland University during the fall 2019 semester.
The Alexander Hamilton Society seeks to gather students and prominent members of foreign policy, national security and international affairs community to foster debate and discussion and create a network of students and professionals to use to their advantages.
