YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has released the names of three local students who have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for no less than 12 semester hours of credit for the semester.

Local students recognized were: Mark Thomas, Defiance; Alexandra Ballow, Deshler; and Ryan Scherer, Wauseon.

