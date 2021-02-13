YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has released the names of three local students who have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean's list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for no less than 12 semester hours of credit for the semester.
Local students recognized were: Mark Thomas, Defiance; Alexandra Ballow, Deshler; and Ryan Scherer, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.