OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the president's list recognizing academic excellence.
Local students earning this academic recognition are: Lucas Yoder, Archbold; Lauren Miller, Archbold, McKenna Shaffer, Bryan; Travis Baughman, Bryan; Audrey Zimmerman, Bryan; Kyle Nicely, Defiance; Bailey Feeney, Defiance; Katie Short, Fayette; Katelyn McKinney, Hicksville; Kaid Woolace, Liberty Center; Chantal Monnier, Paulding; and Jacob Klopfenstein, Paulding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.