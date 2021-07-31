OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the president's list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students earning this academic recognition are: Lucas Yoder, Archbold; Lauren Miller, Archbold, McKenna Shaffer, Bryan; Travis Baughman, Bryan; Audrey Zimmerman, Bryan; Kyle Nicely, Defiance; Bailey Feeney, Defiance; Katie Short, Fayette; Katelyn McKinney, Hicksville; Kaid Woolace, Liberty Center; Chantal Monnier, Paulding; and Jacob Klopfenstein, Paulding.

