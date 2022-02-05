OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall 2021 semester have been named to the dean's list.
Area students earning this honor are: Travis Baughman, Rae Webb, Jennifer Leitch and Whitney Whetro, Bryan; Nat Born and Taylor Crawford, McClure: Ivy Bromagen, Hicksville; Easton Delgado, Wauseon; Jack Mortier and Madelyn Trefzger, Defiance; Zoe Neubig, Blakeslee; Hannah Prentiss, Lyons; Allison Reineck, Paulding; Katie Short, Fayette; and Lucas Yoder, Archbold.
