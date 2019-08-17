OXFORD — Several area students have earned recognition on the dean's list at Miami University for the spring semester 2019.

Bryan — Austin Teegarden and Kate Winzeler.

Defiance — Emerson Bannon, Maddi Hendricks, Hannah Hummel and Madelyn Trefzger.

Edon — Alexia Ewers.

Grover Hill — Arlyn Cooper.

Hicksville — Travis Lysaght.

Leipsic — Sarah Baumgartner.

Metamora — Eden Eisel.

Napoleon — Charley Bohls.

Paulding — Chantal Monnier.

Swanton — Olivia LeRoux.

