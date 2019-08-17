OXFORD — Several area students have earned recognition on the dean's list at Miami University for the spring semester 2019.
Bryan — Austin Teegarden and Kate Winzeler.
Defiance — Emerson Bannon, Maddi Hendricks, Hannah Hummel and Madelyn Trefzger.
Edon — Alexia Ewers.
Grover Hill — Arlyn Cooper.
Hicksville — Travis Lysaght.
Leipsic — Sarah Baumgartner.
Metamora — Eden Eisel.
Napoleon — Charley Bohls.
Paulding — Chantal Monnier.
Swanton — Olivia LeRoux.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.