MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University here has released its president's list for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn this distinction, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or above while completing at least 12 credit hours. Local students making the president's list were: Cassandra Unverferth, Defiance; Aaliyah Hanna, Bryan; Peyton Miller, Wauseon; McKayla Zimmerman, Wauseon; and Sean Vaillancourt, Pioneer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.