MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University here has released its president's list for the Fall 2021 semester. To earn this distinction, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.7 or above while completing at least 12 credit hours. Local students making the president's list were: Cassandra Unverferth, Defiance; Aaliyah Hanna, Bryan; Peyton Miller, Wauseon; McKayla Zimmerman, Wauseon; and Sean Vaillancourt, Pioneer.

