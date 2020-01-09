ALLIANCE — Two area students, Elizabeth Fritsch of Montpelier and Kollin Klingler of Bryan, have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Mount Union. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours while achieving a GPA of 3.55 or better with no letter grade below a B.
