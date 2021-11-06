LIMA — Several area student’s earned recognition on the dean’s list at the University of Northwestern Ohio for the 2021 August session by achieving a gpa of 3.5 or higher as full-time students.
Local students named to the dean’s list were: Eli Molitor, Antwerp; Tom De Kleijne and Christopher Imm, Bryan; Colton Taylor, Continental; Nikalous Hanel, Defiance; Aidan Breece, Bryson Myers, and Patrick Stack, Deshler; and Kaylie Tressler, Paulding.
