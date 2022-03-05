COLUMBUS — Several area students were named to the dean's list for the autumn semester at Columbus State Community College. To be named to the dean's list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Local students making the dean's list were: Amy Chen and Sarah Mobley, Defiance; and Hannah Beard and Joseph Carpenter, Napoleon.

