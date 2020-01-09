BEXLEY — Several students from the area were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester at Capital University.

Named to the president's list with a GPA of at 3.85 were: Lexi Kruse, Defiance; Hannah Lawson, Defiance; Kam Boland, Ney; Payton Moyer, Archbold; Macin Rigg, Sherwood, and Maddie Richmond, Montpelier.

Named to the provost's list with a GPA of at least 3.7 was Nate Hartzler, Pettisville.

Named to the dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5 were Zach Basselman, Wauseon, and Hannah Hartsock, Swanton.

Load comments