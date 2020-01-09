BEXLEY — Several students from the area were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester at Capital University.
Named to the president's list with a GPA of at 3.85 were: Lexi Kruse, Defiance; Hannah Lawson, Defiance; Kam Boland, Ney; Payton Moyer, Archbold; Macin Rigg, Sherwood, and Maddie Richmond, Montpelier.
Named to the provost's list with a GPA of at least 3.7 was Nate Hartzler, Pettisville.
Named to the dean's list with a GPA of at least 3.5 were Zach Basselman, Wauseon, and Hannah Hartsock, Swanton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.