OXFORD — There were several students from the six-county area presented with degrees during spring commencement at Miami University on May 18.
Archbold — Gavin Morton.
Bryan — Bailey Martin, Ethan Retcher, Courtney Rode and Conner Terrell.
Defiance — Adam Bates, Brian Bostelman, Maddie Clawson, Kaylee Marihugh and Jake Sierra.
Delta — Brian Armstong.
Metamora — Brian Kessler.
Montpelier — Misty Ankney and Kristopher Shoup.
Napoleon — Chloe McKay.
New Bavaria — Corinne Kissner.
Swanton — Brandon Krempec.
Wauseon — Ellie Hayati and Lorena Requena.
