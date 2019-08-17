OXFORD — There were several students from the six-county area presented with degrees during spring commencement at Miami University on May 18.

Archbold — Gavin Morton.

Bryan — Bailey Martin, Ethan Retcher, Courtney Rode and Conner Terrell.

Defiance — Adam Bates, Brian Bostelman, Maddie Clawson, Kaylee Marihugh and Jake Sierra.

Delta — Brian Armstong.

Metamora — Brian Kessler.

Montpelier — Misty Ankney and Kristopher Shoup.

Napoleon — Chloe McKay.

New Bavaria — Corinne Kissner.

Swanton — Brandon Krempec.

Wauseon — Ellie Hayati and Lorena Requena.

