Antwerp Middle School
Eighth-grade
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
Kalli Billman
Krystal Bradbury
Nikalas Brandenburg
Andonia Christakopoulos
Marcelo Cruz
Leigha Doster
Sara Farr
Olivia Franklin
Amelia Graham
Miley Jewell
Andrew Johnson
Hayden Lengacher
Estee Lichty
Camryn McAlexander
Zaine McMichael
Harlee Moore
Hampton Rogge
Colten Sargent
Corbin Sargent
Braxton Schilt
Taylor Shull
Taylor Stiebling
Raelynne Zuber
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Emory Ehrhart
Raeley Franklin
Dylan Hahn
Griffin Kosch
Dominic Laker
Caleb Lockhart
Chase Pack
Lauren Walters
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Braedon Baer
Zander Bailey
Ty Jackson
Lillyanna McKay
Tyler Palacios
Jarod Traxler
Seventh-grade
Gold Card 4.0-3.75
Briley Bagley
Tatum Boyer
Jonnothan Coker
Lucy Conley
Roman Delong
Payleigh Dickess
Maddilan Doster
Maclaren Ehrhart
Kole Elston
Maddox Friend
Keegan Gray Wyckoff
Blake Gribler
Josie Hahn
Lexy Hicks
Aiden Hook
Eliana Hormann
Emery Jones
Isabella Krenkel
Emily Laker
Ethan Marlin
Tyler Overman
Weston Rhonehouse
Michael Rohrs
Nathan Sanders
Kage Slattery
Gabriella Snyder
Allison Sproles
Lucas Sproles
Keira Spyker
Blue Card 3.749-3.5
(with no grade less than a C+)
Gage Clevinger
Ava Coney
Brayden Dunderman
Reese Durbin
Alexisa Hankinson
Grayson Kelso
Alyssa Lawson
Alexis Otto
Kara Pierce
Zacrey Salas
Madison Schmidt
Riley Smith
Melita Warford
Honor Roll 3.49-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Hailey Clem
Madeline Coressel
Ayden Himburg
Jennifer Lawhorn
Danica Lehman
Lincoln Lucas
Madison McCoy
Holly Richey
