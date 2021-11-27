Antwerp Middle School

Eighth-grade

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

Kalli Billman

Krystal Bradbury

Nikalas Brandenburg

Andonia Christakopoulos

Marcelo Cruz

Leigha Doster

Sara Farr

Olivia Franklin

Amelia Graham

Miley Jewell

Andrew Johnson

Hayden Lengacher

Estee Lichty

Camryn McAlexander

Zaine McMichael

Harlee Moore

Hampton Rogge

Colten Sargent

Corbin Sargent

Braxton Schilt

Taylor Shull

Taylor Stiebling

Raelynne Zuber

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Emory Ehrhart

Raeley Franklin

Dylan Hahn

Griffin Kosch

Dominic Laker

Caleb Lockhart

Chase Pack

Lauren Walters

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Braedon Baer

Zander Bailey

Ty Jackson

Lillyanna McKay

Tyler Palacios

Jarod Traxler

Seventh-grade

Gold Card 4.0-3.75

Briley Bagley

Tatum Boyer

Jonnothan Coker

Lucy Conley

Roman Delong

Payleigh Dickess

Maddilan Doster

Maclaren Ehrhart

Kole Elston

Maddox Friend

Keegan Gray Wyckoff

Blake Gribler

Josie Hahn

Lexy Hicks

Aiden Hook

Eliana Hormann

Emery Jones

Isabella Krenkel

Emily Laker

Ethan Marlin

Tyler Overman

Weston Rhonehouse

Michael Rohrs

Nathan Sanders

Kage Slattery

Gabriella Snyder

Allison Sproles

Lucas Sproles

Keira Spyker

Blue Card 3.749-3.5

(with no grade less than a C+)

Gage Clevinger

Ava Coney

Brayden Dunderman

Reese Durbin

Alexisa Hankinson

Grayson Kelso

Alyssa Lawson

Alexis Otto

Kara Pierce

Zacrey Salas

Madison Schmidt

Riley Smith

Melita Warford

Honor Roll 3.49-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Hailey Clem

Madeline Coressel

Ayden Himburg

Jennifer Lawhorn

Danica Lehman

Lincoln Lucas

Madison McCoy

Holly Richey

