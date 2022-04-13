Eighth-grade

Gold Card (4.0-3.75)

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Kalli Billman

Krystal Bradbury

*Nikalas Brandenburg

Andonia Christakopoulos

*Marcelo Cruz

*Leigha Doster

Emory Ehrhart

Sara Farr

*Olivia Franklin

Amelia Graham

Dylan Hahn

Andrew Johnson

Griffin Kosch

Dominic Laker

Haydyn Lengacher

Lillyanna McKay

Zaine McMichael

Harlee Moore

*Hampton Rogge

Colten Sargent

*Corbin Sargent

*Taylor Shull

Ethan Thomas-VanKirk

*Raelynne Zuber

Blue Card (3.749-3.5)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Corbin Eaton

Raeley Franklin

Miley Jewell

Estee Lichty

Caleb Lockhart

Camryn McAlexander

Tyler Palacios

Taylor Stiebling

Honor roll (3.49-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Ella Hughes

Addisen Lehman

Landon Orozco

Chase Pack

Ethan Porter

Braxton Schilt

Alexander Stevenson

Jarod Traxler

Lauren Walters

Cayman Williamson

Seventh-grade

Gold card (4.0-3.75)

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Briley Bagley

*Tatum Boyer

Lucy Conley

Roman Delong

Payleigh Dickess

Maclaren Ehrhart

*Kole Elston

Maddox Friend

Keegan Gray Wyckoff

*Josie Hahn

Alexisa Hankinson

Lexy Hicks

*Aiden Hook

*Eliana Hormann

Emily Laker

Alyssa Lawson

Ethan Marlin

*Tyler Overman

Nathan Sanders

*Gabriella Snyder

*Keira Spyker

Blue Card (3.749-3.5)

(with no grade less than a C+)

Hailey Clem

Jonnothan Coker

Ava Coney

Maddilan Doster

Blake Gribler

Emery Jones

Isabella Krenkel

Weston Rhonehouse

Michael Rohrs

Madison Schmidt

Kage Slattery

Allison Sproles

Lucas Sproles

Honor Roll (3.49-3.0)

(with no grade less than a C)

Aliyah Brown-Kiessling

Gage Clevinger

Brayden Dunderman

Reese Dubin

Grayson Kelso

Jennifer Lawhorn

Raegan Lee

Danica Lehman

Lincoln Lucas

Aaron Mylek

Alexis Otto

Kara Pierce

Holly Richey

Zacrey Salas

Riley Smith

Melita Warford

* indicates 4.0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments