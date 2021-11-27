Antwerp High School
Seniors
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Mia Altimus
Lydia Brewer
Layla Lee Copsey
Nathan Dunstan
Kate Farr
Summer Franklin
Breanna Fulk
Jaidis Getrost
Nicholas Jones
Luke Krouse
Jagger Landers
Emerson Litzenberg
Cade Lothamer
Gaige McMichael
Kaden Miller
Kaden Recker
Kennadi Recker
Allison Reinhart
Kiera Reyes
Grace Schuette
Emma Shuherk
Trinity Thomas-Wieland
Kennedy Trabel
Hayden Wagner
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Astianna Coppes
Hailey Grant
Morgan Kniceley
Alexandra Lehman
Skyler McCabe
Kaden Phares
Leslie Pollock
Hunter Sproles
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Coryn Bennett
Madison Smith
Juniors
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Gavin Clevinger
Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Isabelle Graham
Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
Makenna Lawson
Ross Lee
Anna Meglich
Parker Moore
Rayni Rister
Ethan Sanders
Aeriel Snyder
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Taylor Carr
Zachery Devall
Brooke Hounshell
Ethan Lichty
Makenna Smith
Hope Roebel
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Kyliegh Logan
Ratana Owen
Sophomores
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Landon Brewer
Myranda Brooks
Aiden Cole
Addyson Hormann
Sara Lawhorn
Aewyn McMichael
Brooke Molitor
Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
Connar Shiple
Leila Spyker
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Reid Lichty
Falynn McAlexander
Celsie Ruhlen
Kahlea Shook
Emma Townley
Zane Wolf
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Carson Altimus
Quince Dickess
Caleb Laker
Isabella Meyer
Benjamin Savina
Caydence Shull
Freshmen
Gold Card 4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Allison Carnes
Derek Hines
Jonah Keys
Aiden Lichty
Teeghun Marlin
Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Brynn Reinhart
Caroline Rohrs
Eden Shuherk
Gracelyn Stoller
Kayden Winslow
Blue Card 3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Elle Clem
Drew Eaken
Owen Franks
Isabella Jackson
Lydia Johnson
Bryce Sholl
Austin Zuber
Honor Roll 3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Nayelley Esparza-Reyes
Skyler Octaviano
Tavin Sholl
Ethan Steel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.