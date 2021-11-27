Antwerp High School

Seniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Mia Altimus

Lydia Brewer

Layla Lee Copsey

Nathan Dunstan

Kate Farr

Summer Franklin

Breanna Fulk

Jaidis Getrost

Nicholas Jones

Luke Krouse

Jagger Landers

Emerson Litzenberg

Cade Lothamer

Gaige McMichael

Kaden Miller

Kaden Recker

Kennadi Recker

Allison Reinhart

Kiera Reyes

Grace Schuette

Emma Shuherk

Trinity Thomas-Wieland

Kennedy Trabel

Hayden Wagner

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Astianna Coppes

Hailey Grant

Morgan Kniceley

Alexandra Lehman

Skyler McCabe

Kaden Phares

Leslie Pollock

Hunter Sproles

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Coryn Bennett

Madison Smith

Juniors

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Gavin Clevinger

Katryna Fish

Shaylee Garrett

Isabelle Graham

Hayleigh Jewell

Lydia Krouse

Makenna Lawson

Ross Lee

Anna Meglich

Parker Moore

Rayni Rister

Ethan Sanders

Aeriel Snyder

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Taylor Carr

Zachery Devall

Brooke Hounshell

Ethan Lichty

Makenna Smith

Hope Roebel

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Kyliegh Logan

Ratana Owen

Sophomores

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Landon Brewer

Myranda Brooks

Aiden Cole

Addyson Hormann

Sara Lawhorn

Aewyn McMichael

Brooke Molitor

Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

Connar Shiple

Leila Spyker

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Reid Lichty

Falynn McAlexander

Celsie Ruhlen

Kahlea Shook

Emma Townley

Zane Wolf

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Carson Altimus

Quince Dickess

Caleb Laker

Isabella Meyer

Benjamin Savina

Caydence Shull

Freshmen

Gold Card 4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Allison Carnes

Derek Hines

Jonah Keys

Aiden Lichty

Teeghun Marlin

Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

Brynn Reinhart

Caroline Rohrs

Eden Shuherk

Gracelyn Stoller

Kayden Winslow

Blue Card 3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Elle Clem

Drew Eaken

Owen Franks

Isabella Jackson

Lydia Johnson

Bryce Sholl

Austin Zuber

Honor Roll 3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Nayelley Esparza-Reyes

Skyler Octaviano

Tavin Sholl

Ethan Steel

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments