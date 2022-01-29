Seniors
4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Mia Altimus
*Lydia Brewer
*Nathan Dunstan
*Kate Farr
Summer Franklin
Breanna Fulk
*Jaidis Getrost
Nicholas Jones
*Luke Krouse
*Jagger Landers
*Emerson Litzenberg
*Gaige McMichael
Kaden Recker
*Kennadi Recker
*Allison Reinhart
*Kiera Reyes
*Grace Schuette
*Emma Shuherk
*Kennedy Trabel
Hayden Wagner
3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Layla Copsey
Hailey Grant
Alexandra Lehman
Cade Lothamer
Skyler McCabe
Kaden Phares
Hunter Sproles
Trinity Thomas-Wieland
3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Astianna Coppes
Morgan Kniceley
Kelsie Puckett
Ilse Zijlstra
JUNIORS
4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Gavin Clevinger
Katryna Fish
Shaylee Garrett
Hayleigh Jewell
Lydia Krouse
Makenna Lawson
Ross Lee
Anna Meglich
Parker Moore
*Rayni Rister
3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Zachery Devall
Isabelle Graham
Ethan Lichty
Kyliegh Logan
Ethan Sanders
Aeriel Snyder
3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Brooke Hounshell
Ratana Owen
Hope Roebel
Sophomores
4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
Myranda Brooks
Addyson Hormann
Aewyn McMichael
*Brooke Molitor
*Hannah Molitor
Emma Saul
*Leila Spyker
3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Carson Altimus
Landon Brewer
Sara Lawhorn
Reid Lichty
Connar Shiple
Emma Townley
3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Aiden Cole
Camden Fuller
Cohen Hitzeman
Jill Magoulas
Falynn McAlexander
Maegan Pendergrast
Celsie Ruhlen
Benjamin Savina
Kahlea Shook
Freshmen
4.0-3.67
(with no grade less than a B-)
*Allison Carnes
Elle Clem
Derek Hines
Isabella Jackson
Jonah Keys
Aiden Lichty
*Braylen Moreno
Madisyn Peters
Caroline Rohrs
Eden Shuherk
*Gracelyn Stoller
3.66-3.33
(with no grade less than a C+)
Drew Eaken
Lydia Johnson
Brynn Reinhart
Bryce Sholl
Austin Zuber
3.32-3.0
(with no grade less than a C)
Noah Bradbury
Maylynn Carnahan
Karsen Donat
Nayelley Esparza-Reyes
Owen Franks
Teeghun Marlin
Keira Sargent
