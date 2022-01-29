Seniors

4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Mia Altimus

*Lydia Brewer

*Nathan Dunstan

*Kate Farr

Summer Franklin

Breanna Fulk

*Jaidis Getrost

Nicholas Jones

*Luke Krouse

*Jagger Landers

*Emerson Litzenberg

*Gaige McMichael

Kaden Recker

*Kennadi Recker

*Allison Reinhart

*Kiera Reyes

*Grace Schuette

*Emma Shuherk

*Kennedy Trabel

Hayden Wagner

3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Layla Copsey

Hailey Grant

Alexandra Lehman

Cade Lothamer

Skyler McCabe

Kaden Phares

Hunter Sproles

Trinity Thomas-Wieland

3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Astianna Coppes

Morgan Kniceley

Kelsie Puckett

Ilse Zijlstra

JUNIORS

4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Gavin Clevinger

Katryna Fish

Shaylee Garrett

Hayleigh Jewell

Lydia Krouse

Makenna Lawson

Ross Lee

Anna Meglich

Parker Moore

*Rayni Rister

3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Zachery Devall

Isabelle Graham

Ethan Lichty

Kyliegh Logan

Ethan Sanders

Aeriel Snyder

3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Brooke Hounshell

Ratana Owen

Hope Roebel

Sophomores

4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

Myranda Brooks

Addyson Hormann

Aewyn McMichael

*Brooke Molitor

*Hannah Molitor

Emma Saul

*Leila Spyker

3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Carson Altimus

Landon Brewer

Sara Lawhorn

Reid Lichty

Connar Shiple

Emma Townley

3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Aiden Cole

Camden Fuller

Cohen Hitzeman

Jill Magoulas

Falynn McAlexander

Maegan Pendergrast

Celsie Ruhlen

Benjamin Savina

Kahlea Shook

Freshmen

4.0-3.67

(with no grade less than a B-)

*Allison Carnes

Elle Clem

Derek Hines

Isabella Jackson

Jonah Keys

Aiden Lichty

*Braylen Moreno

Madisyn Peters

Caroline Rohrs

Eden Shuherk

*Gracelyn Stoller

3.66-3.33

(with no grade less than a C+)

Drew Eaken

Lydia Johnson

Brynn Reinhart

Bryce Sholl

Austin Zuber

3.32-3.0

(with no grade less than a C)

Noah Bradbury

Maylynn Carnahan

Karsen Donat

Nayelley Esparza-Reyes

Owen Franks

Teeghun Marlin

Keira Sargent

