Two 2018 Defiance High School graduates received awards on April 8 at the University of Findlay.
Alyssa McDonald was awarded a certificate with the Campus Leader Award and was recognized with The Andrew C. Baldridge Memorial Criminal Justice Student of the Year Award while London Moening was recognized with the Psychology Student of the Year Award.
Both are completing their undergraduate studies this year.
McDonald majored in criminal justice and psychology with a minor in Spanish while Moening followed the psychology to occupational therapy track.
McDonald will be attending graduate school at Marymount University in Arlington, Va. to earn a master’s degree in forensic and legal psychology.
Moening will be continuing her schooling at The University of Findlay to earn a doctorate in occupational therapy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.