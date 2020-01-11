BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Three area students earned recognition on the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Olivet Nazarene University. To qualify, students must be enrolled full-time and and attain a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Area students making the list were: Alyssa Frederick, Kevin Williams and Megan Williams of Defiance.

* * * * *

MARIETTA — An area student was recognized for her academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester at Marietta College. Named to the dean’s list was Ashton Helmke, Defiance. To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time and and attain a GPA of 3.5-3.74.

* * * * *

TOLEDO — A Holgate student was named to the dean’s list the University of Toledo. Meghan Engel earned a 3.821 GPA during the fall 2019 semester.

