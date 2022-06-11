The following students were awarded honors for the spring 2022 semester at Mercy College of Ohio.

Dean’s list: Jacob Eisel, Bryan, B.S. nursing pre-licensure; Bryce King, Columbus Grove, B.S. nursing pre-licensure; Lauren Smith, Edgerton, B.S. nursing pre-licensure; Abigail Carpenter, assoc. radiologic technology, Malinta; Carissa Gilgenbach, BS medical imaging, New Bavaria.

Honors list: Seth Gerken, Napoleon, BSN accelerated; Brie Ross, Napoleon, assoc. nursing Toledo eve./wk.; Kennedy Seither, Ottawa, assoc. radiologic technology.

