Trine University’s Allen School of Engineering and Computing inducted the following into the Order of Engineer during a recent ceremony: Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon; Alex Layman of Ney; and Maria Steffel of Sherwood.
Local Trine students named to the Vice President’s List for the spring 2022 term, include Jacob Black of Defiance; and Bradey Clair of Montpelier.
Local Trine students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 term were:
Chloe Bard of Fayette; Hunter Burke of Edgerton; Braydon Cape of Edgerton; Madison Ducat of Defiance; Devin Flory of Defiance; Jacob Gladieux of Montpelier; Jarrett Johns of Ottawa; Alexa Kessler of Metamora; Nash Kuney of West Unity; John Lehner of Defiance; Haley Martinez of Fayette; Kara Retcher of Defiance; Jordan Runyan of Edon; Haylee Smith of Wauseon; Maria Steffel of Sherwood; Alayna Willitzer of Cecil; and Meredith Zeiter of Liberty Center.
Local Trine students named to the President’s List for the spring 2022 term were:
Brayden Amoroso of Defiance; Connor Arthur of Bryan; Jakob Backhaus of Sherwood; Jonah Blanchard of Wauseon; Asasia Bostater of Montpelier; Hanna Bumb of Montpelier; Jaron Cape of Edgerton; Andrew Cogswell of Montpelier; Ethan Deel of Bryan; Erin Downing of Columbus Grove; Adam Dumas of Swanton; Collin Durre of Hicksville; Katelyn Farrell of Bryan; Christopher Ferguson of Defiance; Hannah Geren of Bryan; Chelsi Giesige of Paulding; Christina Groves of Pioneer; Hayden Haas of Pioneer; Erin Haase of Napoleon; Katie Haase of Napoleon; Ciera Halferty of Edgerton; GraceeMae Keasler of Defiance; Kobe Kennedy of Stryker; Alex Layman of Ney; Logan Matthews of Montpelier; Jonathan McCoy of Ney; Kelly Miller of Bryan; Kailee Mitchell of Bryan; Aidan Muehlfeld of Blakeslee; Kabryn Myers of Bryan; Eric Parker of Wauseon; Kira Pettit of West Unity; Coral Picillo of Edgerton; Stacy Roth of West Unity; Madison Ruen of Antwerp; Chandler Ruetz of Swanton; Daniel Siebeneck of Continental; Tyler Smith of Wauseon; Chase Stickley of Delta; Chloe Thiel of Edon; Connor Thiel of Edgerton; Hunter Thourot of Wauseon; Owen Tong of Defiance; Elliot Wannemacher of Defiance; and Payton Wilkerson of Napoleon.
Ciera Halferty of Edgerton; Alex Layman of Ney; Logan Matthews of Montpelier; Kailee Mitchell of Bryan; Kira Pettit of West Unity; Maria Steffel of Sherwood; Hunter Thourot of Wauseon; Zachary Turner of Pioneer; Bryce Williams of Archbold.
