Bryan and Jodi Poulson of Antwerp wish to announce the graduation of their son, Joshua Ross Poulson, from Bowling Green State University.

Joshua received a bachelor’s degree in Physical and Health Education and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

Joshua has accepted positions as an Elementary Physical Education teacher and an assistant football coach in the Van Wert City Schools system.

