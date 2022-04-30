The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center held its first graduation ceremony in over three years on April 21 for Jonathan Cromwell. He completed all of his high school requirements. A breakfast was held with all the detainees, several officers, and his family members to congratulate Jonathan on his accomplishments. He completed 1 ½ credits and finished five required state tests during his stay at JDC. He has attended more than five different schools. While at these schools he played football.
