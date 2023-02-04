Local students on the fall semester dean’s list at Ohio Northern University:
• Max Hoffman of Defiance.
• Joshua Honaker of Defiance.
• Asia Schmunk of Defiance.
• Ashlee Tressler of Defiance.
• Aaron Rupp of Pettisville.
• Xavier Williams of Swanton.
• Madison Ashbaugh of Napoleon.
• Olivia Behnfeldt of Napoleon.
• Ella Fox of Napoleon.
• Ashlynn Highfield of Napoleon.
• Emily Tackett of Hamler.
• Ella Cook of Paulding.
• Megan Dearth of Paulding.
• Laura Basinger of Pandora.
• Lila Baxter of Ottawa.
• Jarrod Beach of Ottawa.
• Derek Birkemeier of Columbus Grove.
• Dylan Birkemeier of Columbus Grove.
• Logan Bockrath of Kalida.
• Kiersten Closson of Columbus Grove.
• Caden Edelbrock of Ottoville.
• Taylor Ellerbrock of Columbus Grove.
• Brandon of Grigsby of Columbus Grove.
• Alexis Hoeffel of Continental.
• Gavin Inkrott of Miller City.
• Victoria Niese of Leipsic.
• Kara Schmidt of Columbus Grove.
• Lilia Schnipke of Miller City.
• Emily Schroeder of Leipsic.
• Samuel Schroeder of Ottawa.
• Emily Schumacher of Columbus Grove.
• Peyton Traxler of Pandora.
• Madison Wiseman of Columbus Grove.
• Aubrey Davis of Columbus Grove.
• Blake Altaffer of Montpelier.
• Curtlyn Anthony of Bryan.
• Jastin Edinger of Montpelier.
• Andrew Knight of Bryan.
• Marissa Myers of Stryker.
* * * * *
Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement graduated:
• Jonathan Brown of Bryan.
• Lindsay Peck of Pandora.
* * * * *
Due to inaccurate information submitted to The Crescent-News corrected honor rolls for Tinora Middle School are resubmitted here:
Eighth grade
— 4.0 —
• Grayson Askins.
• Ryder Backhaus.
• Riley Baldwin.
• Zoe Billings.
• Joshua Bishop.
• Trace Buchholz.
• Joni Chase.
• Alivia Knight.
• Wesley Maxwell.
• Noah Meyer.
• Joshua Moser.
• Cheyenne Myers.
• Jared Neff.
• India Okuley.
• Pal Patel.
• Nolan Rittenhouse.
• Briley Rutherford.
• Brianna Salazar.
• Nathan Sattler.
• Ella Schaublin.
• Emma Seip.
• Madison Spangler.
• Logan Stein.
• Samuel Tankersley.
• John Wachtman.
• Emma Wilson.
• Kate Zimmerman.
— 3.99-3.5 —
• Koben Bumb.
• Kaitlyn Draghiceanu.
• Justice Fockler.
• Carsen Greve.
• Ethan Jewell.
• Konnor Kime.
• Mason Kruse.
• Grace Kwiatkowski.
• Jennifer Lichtenwald.
• Mackenzie Maassel.
• Kaiden Massengale.
• Malaki Molina.
• Andrew Petch.
• Carter Radzik.
• Emberishia Sandys.
• Coltin Smith.
• Kolton Snyder.
• Scout Temple.
• Alexandria Thompson.
• Lindsey Weber.
— 3.49-3.0 —
• DeShon Cooper.
• Vanessa Cummins.
• Gage Duma.
• Colt Etchison.
• Vada Hesselschwardt.
• Deagan Johns.
• Kaden Jones.
• Aaliyah Lee.
• Joshua Lieb.
• Brody Meienburg.
• Summer Moser.
• Madelyn Paholak.
• Dirk Peffley.
• Cooper Replogle.
• Eliana Rivera.
• O’Sean Smith.
• Melinda Stuckey.
• Ian Tong.
• Dillon Welling.
Seventh grade
— 4.0 —
• Avery Acevedo.
• Brodin Adkins.
• Anderson Babcock.
• Mackenzy Bacon.
• Joseph Barnes.
• Elliot Bauer.
• Ashlyn Chupa.
• James Geiger.
• Emma Gerencser.
• Aubrey Hall.
• Gabrielle Jordan.
• Kenli Kruse.
• Cash McCann.
• Gavin Rittenhouse.
• Savannah Schroeder.
• Bailey Wiseman.
— 3.99-3.5 —
• Macy Behnfeldt.
• Brooklyn Behnfeldt.
• Hannah Bidlack.
• Nahla Flanary.
• Ella Homier.
• Elliot Horn.
• Calvin Martin.
• Sydney McMaster.
• Carlie Roehrig.
• Jade Sandys.
• Ella Schaufele.
• Hadley Spieth.
• James Wilson.
— 3.49-3.0 —
• Alex Bohn.
• Joseph Coppes.
• Ian Gustwiller.
• Grady Hampton.
• Colton Helmke.
• Dmitri Henderson.
• Cale Johnson.
• Jackson Lee.
• Grant Lymanstall.
• Ryan Mills.
• Owen Reynolds.
• Owen Sampson.
• Haiden Shaver.
• Avah Spencer.
• Grady Stark.
• Evie Wiemken.
• Joseph Zolman.
