Mr. and Mrs. Gene Vogel

Gene and Barb Vogel of Defiance are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Mr. and Mrs. Gene Vogel were married on April 28, 1962, at Zion’s Lutheran Church in Defiance. The couple have three children, Craig Vogel, Hamilton, Ind., Chris Yoder, Defiance and Curt Vogel, Fort Wayne, Ind.

They also have seven grandchildren and three great-grand-daughters.

