Jack and Diane Greear

Mr. and Mrs. Greear are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Jack Greear married Diane Jorkos on April 29, 1972, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Defiance. The couple have four children, Jack Greear Jr., Dawn Greear, Josh Greear and Dala Steingass. The couple also have nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments