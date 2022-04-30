Mr. and Mrs. Retcher

Rick and Susan (Hamilton) Retcher of Defiance are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. Rick Retcher and Susan Hamilton were married April 23, 1982, in the First Church of God, by Pastor Richard Latham. The couple have three children, Alyssa (Chad) Borton, Napoleon; Jason (Anna) Retcher, Fort Wayne; and Jenna Retcher, Defiance. They also have five grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments