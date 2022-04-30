Viola Wenzinger will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
She was born on May 12, 1922, in Allen County, to Benedict and Veronica (Lammers) Roof. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Joseph Wenzinger who died in 2015.
She has five children: Dennis (Jan) of Sun City West, Ariz; Deborah McDonald of Tecumseh, Mich.; Bonnie (Tom) Rosebrock of Hamler; Daniel (Sue) of Cary, N. C.; and Cheryl (David) Marion of Rockford, Mich.
She has 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She has enjoyed bowling, playing cards, genealogy and flower gardening.
She has also been a member of the rosary altar society, CLC, charter member VFW Post 8847 New Bavaria Ladies Auxiliary and a charter member of New Bavaria Fire Department.
In her honor, family and friends are invited to an open house celebration on May 8, with an 11:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria followed by a reception and luncheon at the school hall from 1-4 p.m.
Cards for a card shower can be mailed to A-880 County Road 16, New Bavaria, OH 43548.
