The Walter and Ruth Ross Family Scholarship Fund is accepting applications for its $1,000 renewable scholarship to students who are graduating seniors at Antwerp High School.
William Ross, a 1964 graduate of Antwerp High School, established the fund in memory of his parents. The fund will support Antwerp High School students in achieving their education goals.
Applicants must plan to enroll full-time at an accredited, nonprofit, trade/technical school, two-year college, or four-year college or university in Ohio or in another state where the student will receive in-state tuition.
Applicants must demonstrate unmet financial need as determined by standard methods of need analysis in practice at the time of selection.
Applications will be evaluated on the basis of essays that demonstrate a commitment to completing a degree or credential; extracurricular and community involvement, including work experience; a transcript that demonstrates past successes and potential degree completion and financial need.
Recipients of the Ross Family Scholarship may reapply for award consideration for a maximum of four years of undergraduate funding, provided they continue to make satisfactory progress toward a degree and continue to meet eligibility criteria.
Alexandra Lehman, a 2022 graduate of Antwerp Local Schools, was awarded the scholarship in its inaugural year. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship per year for four years.
The Walter and Ruth Ross Family Scholarship Fund is a component fund of the St. Louis Community Foundation, and the scholarship program is administered by the foundation.
The foundation does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, creed, national origin, gender, age, color, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability.
Final decisions on eligibility, selection and award amount will be determined by the St. Louis Community Foundation.
Application materials are due by midnight on April 15.
For complete eligibility requirements and application materials, visit https://link.stlgives.org/RossFamilyScholarship.
