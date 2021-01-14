RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — An air ambulance was called to a two-vehicle crash near here Thursday night involving a tractor trailer rig.
The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 24, about three miles west of Ridgeville Corners.
The air ambulance landed on U.S. 6, just east of the intersection where traffic was backed up. The rescue helicopter prepared to take away one victim from what appeared to be an SUV-type vehicle, but that person's condition was not available as of 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
That vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top on the south side of U.S. 6 against a fence that divides the road right-of-way/ditch from a farm field.
The vehicle collided with a tractor trailer rig, which was heavily damaged and came to rest on the north side of U.S. 6, perhaps upside down.
The extent of injuries to the truck's driver was unavailable Thursday night, but it appeared that the air ambulance was only needed for the driver of the other vehicle.
Rescue equipment blocked U.S. 6 in the immediate aftermath of the crash as first responders removed the victim from the smaller vehicle, shutting down the road temporarily.
No details were available Thursday of the crash's cause. Both vehicles were west of the intersection of U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 24, which has stop signs for Road 24 traffic.
The tractor trailer rig appeared to have traveled a ways on the grassy north shoulder of U.S. 6 before coming to a rest.
Fire/fire rescue units from Ridgeville Township and Archbold joined the Henry County Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol's Defiance post in responding to the scene. The sheriff's office is handling the crash investigation.
Henry County Road 24 continues south and becomes Domersville Road in Defiance County.
