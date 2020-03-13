Crescent-News Media

Email Marketing lets you reach your ideal audience directly – right on their phones, computers, tablets or wrist. Utilizing access to more than 150 million Opt-in quality email addresses. We can target audience.
Displays your message on over 250 of the most popular websites. Can be zip code targeted, demographic, geographic and/or by behavior.
Have your message posted on one or several Social Media platforms. Use Geographic area, Demographics or behaviors to target in on the best possible customer.
Delivering content to a user based on his or her geographic location. This can be done on the city or zip code level via IP address or device ID, or on a more granular level through GPS signals. These ads are served to customers who are visiting or have visited a selected location. These digital ads follow the consumer even after they leave the location.
Using the power of targeted video ads to deliver your message to potential customers. The practice of streaming content to devices and customers directly over the web.
We can print your business cards up to multi-page booklets to banners and promotional items. If you can put ink on it, we can do it.
Placing your online Reveal or Banner ad on crescent-news.com delivers your marketing message to an additional 6,000+ daily online visitors. Marketing on multiple platforms shows potential customers that you are a credible business.
No matter what your business or profession, a website can generate business, promote goodwill among customers and prospects, and deliver strong marketing messages - whether your business is small, large or in-between, well-established or brand-new. Your website is your 24/7 online window to customers near and far.
SEO is an acronym that stands for search engine optimization, which is the process of optimizing your website to get organic, or un-paid, traffic from the search engine results page. ... In order to do this, search engines will scan, or crawl, different websites to better understand what the site is about.
Search engine marketing (SEM) is a form of Internet marketing that involves the promotion of websites by increasing their visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs) primarily through paid advertising.
Placing your print ad in The Crescent-News delivers your marketing message to over 24,000 regional daily readers. Marketing research shows that newspaper readers are usually higher educated, home owners and have more expendable cash. Expand your print reach with Crescent-Extra, a FREE weekly publication that is direct mailed to 8,300 non-daily newspaper readers in both Defiance and Napoleon.
Video marketing is using videos to promote and market your product or service, increase engagement on your digital and social channels, educate your consumers and customers, and reach your audience with a new medium.
We can direct mail your data base or customize a direct mailing program for you. We can deliver every address or select targeted geographic or demographic that is best for you.