PIONEER — Viola J. Bashor, 78, Pioneer, passed away Monday morning, July…
HICKSVILLE — A Hicksville man was killed Sunday in a farming accident in the village. Read more
PAULDING — Two Paulding County people were arrested last week on drug charges afte… Read more
MALINTA — Malinta Fest is back for its 17th year from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at t… Read more
• Henry County Read more
SHERWOOD — The Defiance Jr. ACME baseball team clinched a spot in the Jr. ACME state tournament over the weekend, dispatching Fairview 11-4 in the district championship game on Saturday to ear… Read more
JOLIET, Ill. — Keegan Long racked up seven strikeouts over eight innings of work for the independent Joliet Slammers on Friday but was saddled with the loss in a 3-1 loss to the Windy City Thu… Read more
North Central is in need of two junior high assistant coaches for its football program. If interested, contact head coach Scott Thompson at 419-902-6088 or email slthompson07@gmail.com. The pr… Read more
Q. One parent and all of my siblings have restless legs syndrome. So do I. Read more
ANTWERP — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Antwerp Storage Solutions LLC recently.
ARCHBOLD — Sometimes life gets overwhelming, and getting out of bed and going to work can se…
Matthew Joost and Susan Hale with REMAX Realty of Defiance have earned the nationally-recogn…
KALIDA — Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc. has announced the intent to purchase the Blu-Jet…
The family of Jeff and Barb Weber recently traveled to Emeral Isle, N.C., to celebrate Jeff and Barb’s upcoming 40th wedding anniversary. They spent a week soaking up the sun on the beach and …